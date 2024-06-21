New WWE Trademark Hints At Major Name Change For Bloodline Member 

WWE has filed for the trademark of a new name called Caesar Sikoa. This week, the company applied for the trademark in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Considering the trademark name's similarity with Solo Sikoa's name, it is likely to be reserved for the Bloodline storyline, which has taken a new turn following the absence of Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 40. Without Reigns, Solo Sikoa is the de facto leader of The Bloodline.

Caesar Sikoa could be the new name of Solo Sikoa

The last name 'Sikoa' suggests it could be the new name of the Solo Sikoa. Caesar meant emperor in ancient Rome. As Solo is the new Head of the Table of The Bloodline, he might adopt this new name to reign supreme in WWE. Fundamentally, Caesar Siko would mean emperor Sikoa.

In the past, WWE applied trademarks for different names of the same wrestlers. When Booker T turned into King Booker after winning the King of the Ring, WWE filed for the trademark of the name 'King Booker'.

Likewise, WWE recently secured trademark rights for the tag teams, Awesome Truth, and A-Town Down Under.

If Solo Sikoa gets the new name Caesar Sikoa, it might not sit well with the original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who recently unfollowed Solo Sikoa on Instagram . Hence, whenever the former Undisputed WWE Champion returns from the long hiatus, we could witness a civil war between Caesar's Bloodline and Roman's Bloodline.

The Bloodline's recent run in WWE

Things have significantly altered since Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline as the de facto leader. Without Roman Reigns at the helm, Solo has done a great job heading the new-look stable.

Following the Show of Shows this year, Solo Sikoa not only brought Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga into the stable but also kicked out Jimmy Uso, who had remained with the faction since its inception.

They continue to wreak havoc in WWE and recently targeted Cody Rhodes after his championship match against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle. With the help of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, the Undisputed WWE Champion succeeded in fending off The Bloodline members.