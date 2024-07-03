New York Giants Reveals How Brian Burns Trade Saga Shaped Up in Their Offseason Show Hard Knocks

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with Brian Burns on March 13, 2024. The 26-year-old linebacker will play for the New York Giants in the upcoming season. He is now the top-paid outside linebacker after Josh Allen. The New York-based franchise shared inside stories about the trade on the Hard Knocks show.

The Giants have collaborated with HBO for their offseason stories. Hard Knocks will cover exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes. It revealed the conversation between the two General Managers before the Burns move.

Also Read: Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Players in All Positions: QBs, WRs, TEs And More

Brian Burns trade saga

The Carolina Panthers had an underwhelming season in 2023. It was initially reported that they wanted to keep Brian Burns. They looked forward to observing the linebacker’s performance in 2024 and discussing the contract details later.

Dan Morgan, however, was keen on moving in a different direction. He parted ways with the two-time Pro Bowler this season itself. His conversation with Joe Schoen, the Giants GM, was pretty casual.

“You guys want to move up to fix from 33? No? Just checking,” Schoen asked Morgan. The Panthers GM told him that if he’s going anywhere, it’s back. The Buffalo Bills could not afford a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Morgan talked to Schoen again about Brian’s value. “You wanna give us two ones for Burns?” he asked. “No, I mean yes but...” Schoen said after an ‘ooooh’. Morgan made another offer, asking for one along with something. “You're headed in the right direction,” Schoen agreed.

Advertisement

Also Read: New York Giants’ LEAKED Jersey Images Leave Fans Nostalgic

Brian Burns's career with the Panthers

Brian wore Panthers colors for five seasons. The Panthers picked him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft as the 16th overall pick. He started 67 out of 80 games he played for the franchise.

In 5 years, Brian Burns recorded 46 sacks and 95 quarterback hits. He forced eight fumbles and made two fumble recoveries. The NFL star also completed 59 tackles for loss in his stay with the Panthers.