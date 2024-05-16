Four-time MVP winner and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show. During the two-hour show, he touched on multiple topics, including COVID-19, Biden, Putin, and p*rn.

Rodgers made headlines when he told Carlson that he doesn't watch p*rn. He also discussed the late Pat Tillman, claiming that his death was used for war propaganda.

Why Rodgers Likes to Stay Away from P*rn

On Carlson’s show, Rodgers explained his reasons for not watching adult films. He believes that watching such content could make you vulnerable to potential setups. He said, “They could put something on your computer to cancel you. They could set you up for something.” Carlson agreed and added that prominent personalities shouldn't engage in online adult content since it is being monitored.

Another reason Rodgers mentioned is that he is not into “weird kinky stuff,” so he doesn't consume adult content. Besides discussing p*rn, Rodgers made a controversial comment about Pat Tillman’s death. He claimed that Tillman’s death is very suspicious and cited Jon Krakauer’s book Where Men Win Glory.

Vice Presidency, Biden, Putin, and More:

Rodgers and Carlson also touched upon politics. Carlson mentioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s proposal to pair with Rodgers and make him a nominee for the vice presidency, to which Rodgers expressed his surprise.

Rodgers also had some positive things to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "thoughtful and smart." He suggested that U.S. President Joe Biden should behave more like Putin and speak about U.S. history in the same manner Putin talks about Russian history. He also stated that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Trump.

