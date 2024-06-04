New York Jets' Sauce Gardner Calls Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce His Inspiration

Many people dream of stepping into the shoes of their idols. But only a few manage to pull it off. New York Jets' Sauce Gardner belongs to the rarer category. The young cornerback is living his dream in the NFL.

Gardner recently appeared on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long. The 23-year-old revealed that he grew up idolizing the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. He shared some cheeky insights on his interactions with the 3x Super Bowl champion.

Sauce Gardner on idolizing Travis Kelce

The highest-paid TE in the NFL represented the Cincinnati Bearcats at the college level. Gardner played for the same college football team. That’s where his love for the Chiefs star began.

Gardener told Chris Long that he used to text Travis Kelce on Twitter, Now X. But his texts were never seen until he got drafted. The Jets selected Gardener in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was the fourth overall pick that year.

Kelce congratulated Gardener on his journey to the NFL. Until then, the young lad used to tell Kelce how he was going to be an NFL player like him. Sauce used to say similar stuff to Kelce on social media. It felt like love to the youngster when Travis finally texted back.

Sauce Gardner also talked about former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers have helped the youngster make his way to the NFL. He shared that he met them a while ago. He felt great about being an alumnus of the same institution as them.

Travis Kelce extends with the Chiefs

Kelce led the Chiefs to two consecutive Super Bowls. Since the Chiefs have their eyes set on a 3-peat, they recently extended Kelce. The tight end signed a 2-year extension worth $34.3 Million with the Chiefs. He also became the top-paid tight end in the NFL.