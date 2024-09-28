New York Knicks Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns in Blockbuster Trade Including Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo

According to The Athletic, the New York Knicks are getting close to acquiring four-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. In addition to guard Donte DiVincenzo, forward Julius Randle, and a future first-round pick, the Knicks will send the Minnesota Timberwolves a package.

Ever since he was selected first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns, 28, has played for the Timberwolves for his whole nine-year career. After missing a large portion of the 2022–23 season due to a knee injury, he returned to All-Star form in 2023–24, averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Knicks, who finished the previous season with their most wins in ten years—50—have upgraded their roster, which is centered around 28-year-old point guard Jalen Brunson. In addition to Towns, the team re-signed forward OG Anunoby and acquired wing Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets early in the summer.

The Timberwolves just finished a 56-win campaign, using Anthony Edwards' outstanding play to get them to the Western Conference finals. The 29-year-old Randle had shoulder surgery in April despite being an All-Star for the third time during the previous campaign. The Knicks declared that he would undergo another evaluation in five months.

Last season, DiVincenzo, 27, averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game and made 40.1 percent of his 3-pointers. In four seasons, the Timberwolves will be his fifth NBA team. As part of the deal, the Knicks will also compensate DaQuan Jeffries and future draft picks for the Charlotte Hornets.

What does this mean for the Knicks?

The player the Knicks have been eyeing for years is now theirs. A few years ago, they called the Timberwolves regarding Towns. Since team president Leon Rose assumed leadership of the team in 2020—having left his previous position as head of the basketball division at CAA, Towns' agency—the focus has shifted. He's finally found his guy.

Towns gives the Knicks two much-needed components, particularly in light of Mitchell Robinson's recent injury news, who is hoping to return in December at the latest after undergoing off-season ankle surgery: dimensions and shooting. There aren't many 7-footers in history that have Towns' shooting ability.

Additionally, the Knicks, who had only two healthy centers in Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims, now have assistance on the boards, an area that head coach Tom Thibodeau desires to dominate above all others.

How do the Knicks make up for the losses of Randle and DiVincenzo?

Randle, who joined the team and contributed to a makeover of the team's image over the previous five years, is essential to the Knicks' four-year journey back to relevancy. Since moving to New York, he has been selected for three All-Star and two All-NBA teams.

Because of his size and strength, he was a reliable 20-point and 10-rebound player and could make passes that no one else on the team could even try. He added something special to the post for them.

With DiVincenzo's departure, the "Nova Knicks" that never were come to an end. Towns, a forty percent long-range shooter, will compensate for the spacing they lose with their best shooter, even though he recently broke the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

