New York Knicks Eye Charlotte Hornets Star As Potential Mitchell Robinson Cover; NBA Insider Reveals

Mitchell Robinson will miss the first few months of the New York Knicks' season. The seven-foot rim runner is presently recuperating from surgery that he underwent in April to treat a stress fracture in his ankle. Robinson is not expected to return before December, or even early January, according to a recent report by Ian Begley of SNY.

"As far as Mitchell Robinson, he will not be ready for the start of the season, per SNY sources," Begley wrote.

"The Knicks and Robinson don't want to rush the rehab process and are targeting a December/January return date, per sources. Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns."

The Knicks have reportedly been keeping an eye on Charlotte Hornets forward Nick Richards in the offseason, according to James L. Edwards of The Athletic. Off New York's bench, the 26-year-old big man would contribute size, rebounding, and interior scoring.

Additionally, his playing style would mesh well with HC Tom Thibodeau's offensive and defensive schemes. Edwards thinks a possible trade between the two teams would not go through, though, because New York would probably have to give up Miles McBride to get a deal over the finish line.

"Richards, who league sources tell The Athletic is someone the Knicks have had on their radar this offseason, is a big, physical specimen with a good motor," Edwards wrote. "He rebounds OK, too, and can be disruptive at the rim. McBride, though, is the best player in this deal, so I’d be hesitant to do this particular trade if I were running the Knicks’ front office, even if it addresses a need."

The Knicks might have to come up with something inventive if they want to have a competitive center rotation without Robinson in it. After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the beginning of the offseason, the team already lacks depth in the middle of the court.

However, Thibodeau acknowledged that he might consider using Julius Randle at center for brief periods of time in addition to giving Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa more playing time in a recent interview with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.

