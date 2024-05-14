New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Indiana Pacers On May 14?

How fast the time changes is a perfect phrase for the New York Knicks right now as they host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks were cruising after winning the first two games but injuries to key players mean that the series is tied at 2-2 now and the Pacers are the favorites to win the series now. However, Knicks fans can have a moment of joy as superstar Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list for game 5 as he is expected to play his usual minutes at the Madison Square Garden. Brunson looked very tired in game 4 because of playing a lot of minutes in the first three games. Strangely enough, maybe Brunson's limited playing time (30 minutes) during the Game 4 blowout was necessary to get his energy back. The Garden's always-present crowd naturally injects organic energy like no other arena, playing there is like playing in a natural charging pod.

The former Dallas Mavericks man averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first NBA title.

Can Brunson Lead the Knicks to a Win in Game 5?

Jalen Brunson can win games on his own but not against an accomplished team like the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have applied a full-court defense against Brunson to stop him and even though his scoring hasn’t suffered much, his ability to keep carrying the ball has suffered because of the intense defending. Brunson will need Hart and DiVincenzo to score in heap to take the burden off him.

