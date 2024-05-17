New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Indiana Pacers On May 17?

The Knicks vs Pacers series is a rollercoaster ride for their fans and a great watch for the neutrals as the series moves to game 6 in Indiana. So far, all the games have been won by the home team.

The Knicks were cruising after winning the first two games but injuries to key players meant that the series was tied at 2-2 before Jalen Brunson took control of game 5 and helped the Knicks take a lead again. Additionally, he is not on the injury list for game 6 of the series.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list for game 6 as he is expected to play his usual minutes at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brunson is coming into this game on the back of a spectacular 44 points in game 5 and is expected to play more than 40 minutes in game 6 as the Knicks look to close out the series.

The former Dallas Mavericks man is averaging 32 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in the playoff series against the Pacers as he has set his eyes on winning his first NBA title.

Can Brunson Lead the Knicks to a Win in Game 6?

Jalen Brunson was unstoppable in game 5 and didn’t look bothered by any niggle that he had in the previous games. The former Mavericks star dropped 44 points against the Pacers at home and he will be hoping to replicate that performance in game 6 and take the Knicks to conference finals.

However, Jalen Brunson will need Hart and DiVincenzo to score in a heap to take the burden off him in the away game as OG Anunoby is officially ruled out for game 6.

