New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Indiana Pacers On May 19?

When the New York Knicks won the first two games of the series, nobody expected the series to go the distance with seven games but here we are into the seventh game with the series tied at 3-3. The Knicks were cruising after winning the first two games but injuries to key players mean that the series is tied at 3-3 now and even though the Knicks are the favorites to win the series, Pacers will be looking to make the Knicks fans silent. However, Knicks fans can have a moment of joy as superstar Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list for game 7 as he is expected to play his usual minutes at Madison Square Garden. Brunson looked in better shape in game 6 and tried his very best but couldn’t help the Knicks to close out the series. The former Dallas Mavericks man averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first NBA title. The Knicks fans will be hoping for another big game from Brunson in terms of scoring so that they can reach the conference finals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Can Brunson Lead the Knicks to a Win in Game 7?

Jalen Brunson will have to play the game of his life at Madison Square Garden and he will have to take up the bulk of the scoring to help the Knicks reach the conference finals. Brunson hasn’t got consistent support from Hart and DiVincenzo in the absence of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby and that’s why Knicks have suffered 3 losses out of their last 4 games.

ALSO READ:Who Is Jalen Brunson's Wife, Ali Marks?