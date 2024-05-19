New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Josh Hart Play Against Pacers On May 19?

As they prepare for Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indian Pacers today, the Knicks are again in injury trouble as Josh Hart is on the injury report. The Knicks have already lost Randle and Robinson for the rest of the season and they have missed OG Anunoby since game 3 in the series. The Indiana Pacers tied the series at 3-3 in game 6 in Indiana after the Knicks took the lead in Madison Square Garden.

A trip to the Conference Finals could be at stake. The winner of the match will play the Celtics on Tuesday in Boston, while the loser will have their season ended. Both teams have strong reasons to believe they will prevail in this crucial Game 7. Indiana and New York have won all three home games so far.

Will Josh Hart Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Josh Hart, the defensive stalwart for the New York Knicks has been questionable for the series deciding game 7 in Madison Square Garden. Josh Hart has played the most minutes in every game which hasn’t been a blowout in this series. The former Los Angeles Lakers star felt abdominal pain and didn’t play the entire game 6 in Indiana. The shooting guard averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the regular season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Can the Knicks Get the Win if Hart and Anunoby miss Game 7?

Knicks fans may not like the answer, but if both of them miss the game, even the brilliance of Jalen Brunson might not be enough to get them to the finals as Knicks will be so shorthanded defensively.

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Care’: Josh Hart Replies to Joel Embiid’s ‘Up in the Series’ Claim as Knicks Aims to Ace 3–0 Against 76ers