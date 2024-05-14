New York Knicks Injury Report: Will OG Anunoby Play Against Pacers On May 14?

The New York Knicks lost back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and now the series stands at 2-2 in the Conference semifinals. One of the key performers for them throughout the season was OG Anunoby but the former Raptors star is again on the injury list after suffering a hamstring injury in game 2 and missing the next 2 games.

Will OG Anunoby Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

OG Anunoby is most likely not to feature in game 5 at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks will look to bounce back after losing 2 games on the trot in Indiana. According to Tom Thibodeau on Sunday, the forward is recovering from a strained hamstring by doing "just pool work" and hasn't started running yet.

Anunoby sustained the injury in the third quarter of a brilliant performance during a Knicks victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed the Knicks' losses in Games 3 and 4, and Thibodeau's update didn't look good for his situation before Tuesday night's Game 5. With Anunoby in the starting lineup, the Knicks are 26-5; without him, they are 13-16 following their 121-89 loss in Game 4 on Mother's Day.

What did Thibodeau say?

Anunoby didn't start in Game 3 despite traveling to Indianapolis with the Knicks. Given that the team doctors are also traveling, Thibodeau said it makes sense for Anunoby to board the aircraft.

Thibodeau said, “We’ve been through this [rehab process before], it doesn’t change. That’s why we have routines for everything. So if you get nicked up in a game, your rehab is basically your game. So just lock into that. Get treatment three times a day, and just keep working at that. That’s where it is right now.” Anunoby missed 27 games this season with an elbow injury. The Knicks are desperate to have the former Raptors star back for them as they aim to qualify for the conference finals.

