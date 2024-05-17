New York Knicks Injury Report: Will OG Anunoby Play Against Pacers On May 17?

The New York Knicks got back to winning ways in the last game and are now just one game away from reaching the conference finals. However, one of their key performers throughout the season, OG Anunoby is again on the injury list after suffering a hamstring injury in game 2 and missing the next 3 games.

Anunoby made an instant impact after he was traded to the Knicks by the Toronto Raptors and changed the fortune of the franchise on the court. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the regular season.

Will OG Anunoby Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

OG Anunoby is ruled out of game 6 because of a hamstring injury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the New York Knicks look to wrap the series up in game 6 and move on to the conference finals.

Anunoby sustained the injury in the third quarter of a brilliant performance during a Knicks victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed the last three games in which the Knicks won one and lost 2. With Anunoby in the starting lineup, the Knicks are 26-5; without him, they are 14-16 following their game 6 win a few days ago.

Can Knicks Close the Series in 6 Games?

It will be difficult for the Knicks to win on the hostile territory with Pacers' season on the line. The Knicks were beaten comfortably in the previous two games that they played at the arena. The Knicks can close the series if they can replicate the performance from game 6 in which Brunson took the lead and others contributed as well.

