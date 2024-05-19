New York Knicks Injury Report: Will OG Anunoby Play Against Pacers On May 19?

The New York Knicks will have to put everything on the line as they look to win game 7 and get past the Pacers to the conference finals. The Knicks had the chance to close the series in game 6 but they couldn’t do it as Indiana kept the series tradition of every home team winning their game. However, in a morale-boosting news for the Knicks fan, OG Anunoby’s status on the injury report has changed. Anunoby has been struggling with a hamstring injury since game 2.

Will OG Anunoby play against the Indiana Pacers tonight?

OG Anunoby’s status has been upgraded from out for game 6 to questionable for game 7 at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks will look to win game 7 and qualify for the Conference Finals.

Anunoby sustained the injury in the third quarter of a brilliant performance during a Knicks victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed the last four games for the Knicks in which they have lost three and won just one. With Anunoby in the starting lineup, the Knicks are 26-5; without him, they are 13-17 following their 103-116 loss in game 6 in Indiana. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Can the Knicks Qualify for the Conference Finals?

It’s now or never for both teams as it’s game 7 of the semifinals. The Knicks will have the home advantage going into this game as they look to make conference finals even with their injury woes. The Knicks will have a second go at the finals after failing to close the series in game 6. The Knicks remain borderline favorites to qualify for the finals and if Anunoby suits up for them in game 7, expect them to come out as the winners.

ALSO READ:Candace Parker-Jalen Brunson Controversy Explained: How WNBA Legend Riled Up Fans With Incorrect Statement on Knicks Star