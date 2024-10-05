New York Knicks Interested in Marcus Smart Trade, NBA Insider Reveals

Encouraged by their team's growth over the last two seasons—largely due to Jalen Brunson's rise to prominence as a genuine MVP contender—the New York Knicks have decided to fully commit this offseason. After giving up a ton of draft capital to acquire Mikal Bridges, they executed a breathtaking blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns last week. However, the Knicks might not be done with their moves just yet.

The Knicks have reportedly held "internal discussions" regarding a possible trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart with whatever trade assets they may still have, according to Kris Pursiainen of Ballislife. Pursiainen claims that while there has previously been "rumored interest" in the Knicks trading for Smart, "no deal is imminent."

While Smart shouldn't come with a steep price tag in a potential trade, the Grizzlies should at least consider giving up the veteran guard in exchange for at least a first-round pick. But right now, it appears like the Knicks have nothing more to offer in a possible trade than a paperclip and some twine.

The Brooklyn Nets own swap rights over the Knicks' 2028 first-round pick, and the Knicks owe the Nets almost all of their first-round picks until 2029. In terms of draft capital, the Knicks are currently limited to trading their heavily guarded first-round pick in the Washington Wizards in addition to their rights to swap their first-round picks in 2026 and 2030. Will all of those advantages be sufficient to influence the Grizzlies?

Additionally, since the Knicks are a team that plays above the first luxury tax bracket, they are not allowed to take home a higher salary than they are willing to give up in any trade. It will therefore be difficult to match Smart's $20.2 salary for this season. The Knicks can reach that total by combining Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, but given their lack of depth at all positions, they might not find that to be such an alluring offer.

Before considering further depleting the team's depth, the Knicks must hope that some of their lower-end moves—such as signing TJ Warren and Chuma Okeke to training camp contracts—pay off.

