New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 24?

The New York Liberty announced just half an hour before tip-off that Sabrina Ionescu would miss the game against the Dallas Wings. Fortunately for Liberty fans, Ionescu isn’t expected to be out for long. New York Liberty beat reporter Jackie Powell reported that coach Brondello anticipates Ionescu’s return for Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty guard, was sidelined for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings due to a neck injury. Despite her absence, New York secured a hard-fought 79-71 win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The three-time All-Star missed only her second game of the season, and her status was updated just before the game. Afterward, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello provided a significant update, indicating that the 26-year-old is expected to return soon.

The New York Liberty currently leads the WNBA standings with a remarkable 25-4 record. Ionescu’s consistent performance has been a major factor in the team's success this season. With the third-best odds of winning the MVP award, she is averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, six assists, and one steal after 27 games.

When to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun

Day: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Teams for New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu

lvana Dojkic

Leonie Fiebich

Betnijah Laney

Courtney Vandersloot

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Kayla Thornton

Nyara Sabally

Marquesha Davis

Kennedy Burke

Jaylyn Sherrod

Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner

Brionna Jones

Alyssa Thomas

DiJonai Carrington

Tiffany Mitchell

Tyasha Harris

Veronica Burton

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall

Moriah Jefferson

Rachel Banham

Queen Egbo

Injury Report for New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun

Liberty’s Injury Report

Betnijah Laney: Out (Knee)

Sun’s Injury Report

None

In their last 10 games, the Liberty have averaged 83.4 points per game, slightly below their season average of 86.2. New York's defense has been strong recently, allowing just 71.5 points per game in the past 10 matchups, compared to the 75.9 points per game they've allowed throughout the season.

The Sun have averaged 80.9 points per game in their last 10 games, 0.7 points more than their season average of 80.2. Connecticut has given up 74.8 points per game during this stretch, slightly higher than their season average of 73.7. In these 10 games, the Sun have made 6.5 three-pointers per game, an increase from their season average of 5.7, with an improved three-point shooting percentage of 33.2%, up from 31.7% for the season.

