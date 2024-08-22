New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Dallas Wings on August 22?
Will Sabrina Ionescu Suit Up Against Dallas Wings on August 22? Her status remains uncertain as the team prepares for a critical showdown. Find out more about her condition. Read more.
The Liberty will likely be without Sabrina Ionescu for their Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Wings. They host the struggling Wings at the Barclays Center, and Ionescu is expected to be sidelined with a neck injury.
RotoWire's latest update reports that Sabrina Ionescu's neck injury puts her status for Thursday's game in question. She appears on the injury report alongside Leone Fiebich, who is questionable with a rib injury, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who will be out for two more weeks while recovering from a right knee injury.
Ionescu missed the first game of the season but has played in all of the Liberty's games since. In her absence, Courtney Vandersloot, Kennedy Burke, Ivana Dojkic, and Nyara Sabally are expected to see more playing time. Ionescu has been New York's leading scorer this season, averaging 19.9 points along with 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists. She's shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range, making her a crucial part of the team's playoff hopes.
How to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. WWOR-My9, Liberty Live (Livestream), and Bally Sports SW will cover the game locally. Fans can also watch it live on Prime Video and the WNBA app with a WNBA League Pass subscription.
When to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
Day: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty
Live Location: Brooklyn, New York
Arena: Barclays Center
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Teams for New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
New York Liberty
Sabrina lonescu
lvana Dojkic
Leonie Fiebich
Betnijah Laney
Courtney Vandersloot
Breanna Stewart
Jonquel Jones
Kayla Thornton
Nyara Sabally
Marquesha Davis
Kennedy Burke
Jaylyn Sherrod
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally
Sevgi Uzun
Jacy Sheldon
Maddy Siegrist
Jaelyn Brown
Teaira McCowan
Stephanie Soares
Arike Ogunbowale
Kalani Brown
Injury Report for New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
New York Liberty
Out
Sabrina Ionescu (Neck)
Liberty Betnijah Laney (Knee)
Dallas Wings
Out
Awak Kuier (Rest)
The Liberty dominated the league in the first half of the season and continue to maintain their momentum. New York secured 17 wins in their first 21 games and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, boasting the best record in the WNBA.
Conversely, the Wings have struggled throughout the 2024 season. After ending an 11-game losing streak to reach a 4-13 record, Dallas has managed just two wins in their last eight games. This stretch includes a 20-point loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night, where three of the Wings' starters scored in double figures.
