New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Dallas Wings on August 22?

The Liberty will likely be without Sabrina Ionescu for their Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Wings. They host the struggling Wings at the Barclays Center, and Ionescu is expected to be sidelined with a neck injury.

RotoWire's latest update reports that Sabrina Ionescu's neck injury puts her status for Thursday's game in question. She appears on the injury report alongside Leone Fiebich, who is questionable with a rib injury, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who will be out for two more weeks while recovering from a right knee injury.

Ionescu missed the first game of the season but has played in all of the Liberty's games since. In her absence, Courtney Vandersloot, Kennedy Burke, Ivana Dojkic, and Nyara Sabally are expected to see more playing time. Ionescu has been New York's leading scorer this season, averaging 19.9 points along with 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists. She's shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range, making her a crucial part of the team's playoff hopes.

How to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. WWOR-My9, Liberty Live (Livestream), and Bally Sports SW will cover the game locally. Fans can also watch it live on Prime Video and the WNBA app with a WNBA League Pass subscription.

When to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings

Day: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty

Advertisement

Live Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Teams for New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings

New York Liberty

Sabrina lonescu

lvana Dojkic

Leonie Fiebich

Betnijah Laney

Courtney Vandersloot

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Kayla Thornton

Nyara Sabally

Marquesha Davis

Kennedy Burke

Jaylyn Sherrod

Dallas Wings

Satou Sabally

Sevgi Uzun

Jacy Sheldon

Maddy Siegrist

Jaelyn Brown

Teaira McCowan

Stephanie Soares

Arike Ogunbowale

Kalani Brown

Injury Report for New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings

New York Liberty

Out

Sabrina Ionescu (Neck)

Liberty Betnijah Laney (Knee)

Dallas Wings

Out

Awak Kuier (Rest)

The Liberty dominated the league in the first half of the season and continue to maintain their momentum. New York secured 17 wins in their first 21 games and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, boasting the best record in the WNBA.

Conversely, the Wings have struggled throughout the 2024 season. After ending an 11-game losing streak to reach a 4-13 record, Dallas has managed just two wins in their last eight games. This stretch includes a 20-point loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night, where three of the Wings' starters scored in double figures.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena Weighs In on LeBron James After Randy Orton's Harsh Dismissal in NBA GOAT Debate