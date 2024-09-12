New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Dallas Wings on September 12?

Sabrina Ionescu will take the court against the Dallas Wings on September 12, 2024. In her recent performance, she delivered a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out 11 assists in a win over the Wings.

The New York Liberty are having an outstanding 2024 WNBA season. Their record is 30-6, which puts them at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive .829 winning percentage.

They are the second-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 85.4 points per game, and excel in rebounding, ranking second with 36.8 rebounds per game. Their playmaking is equally strong, with an average of 22.5 assists per game, showcasing their offensive balance.

Key players like Breanna Stewart are making major contributions, leading the team with 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while Sabrina Ionescu boosts their play with 5.9 assists per game. With a three-game winning streak and a secured playoff spot, the Liberty are showing their competitive strength and are well-positioned for a deep postseason run.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Mavericks

Catch the New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings game on September 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET across various platforms:

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest Extra and WWOR will air the game live.

Streaming: You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial for new users. For viewers outside the U.S., using a VPN like ExpressVPN provides access to the stream.

Additional Options: The game is also available on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass for those seeking broader WNBA coverage.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

New York Liberty

No injuries reported. All players are available for the matchup.

Dallas Wings

Awak Kuier: Out for the season due to rest.

The New York Liberty are heavily favored in their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Wings. With a 30-6 record, the Liberty recently showcased their offensive strength and solid defense in a 105-91 victory over the Wings. Ranking second in the WNBA for scoring, they average 85.9 points per game and hold opponents to just 76.5 points.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings, with a 9-27 record, are struggling through a five-game losing streak. They rank last in the league for defense, allowing 91.5 points per game. Despite Arike Ogunbowale's impressive 22.6 points per game, her scoring hasn't been enough to change the team's course.

