New York Mets Announcer Takes a Dig at Aaron Rodgers With Pat McAfee Joke on Live TV

Aaron Rodgers was recently trolled on live TV by New York Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen, who was curious about the quarterback's whereabouts after he missed the mandatory minicamp and had an unexcused absence from the franchise.

Cohen roasted the player with a Pat McAfee joke, which might have reminded the New York Jets' player of his controversial time on The Pat McAfee Show. The controversy stemmed from Rodgers' claim against Jimmy Kimmel, suggesting that Kimmel was on the high-profile list of Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers was a regular on the ESPN show; however, following his remark against the comedian, the NFL star—who was sidelined last season due to injury—announced that he would no longer be part of the weekly appearances.

Aaron Rodgers trolled by New York Mets announcer with Pat McAfee joke on live TV

During a New York Mets game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Gary Cohen, interested in the whereabouts of the quarterback, took a dig at him when the play-by-play announcer asked, “Is he like under Pat McAfee’s couch or something?”

The SNY Jets studio host Steve Gelbs then replied, “That might be the best possibility,” while laughing. This might have reminded Rodgers of the time he had a controversial encounter with Jimmy Kimmel, which led to his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show abruptly ending.

Rodgers used to make weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, and the former Green Bay Packers player made a controversial remark regarding host Jimmy Kimmel. The NFL star claimed that the late-night comedian was on Jeffrey Epstein’s list. Epstein, the U.S. financier, killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial for s*x crimes.

While discussing the impending release of the list with some high-profile celebrities, Rodgers said, “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn't come out.”

The claim didn't sit well with Kimmel, who said on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Aa**hole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality.”

The comedian further wrote that Rodgers' words were putting his (Kimmel’s) family in “danger.” While he tagged Rodgers, he ended the post by saying, “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Meanwhile, following a season of controversial remarks, the 40-year-old had to wrap up his appearances on ESPN's talk show soon after his claim against the 56-year-old American television host and comedian.

The former NFL punter and kicker revealed Rodgers' departure from his weekly appearances. McAfee wrote on X, “Our fans know that ART [Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays] ends shortly after Aaron's team's season ends... that's how it's been.”

However, he also stated that it was not Rodgers' goodbye from the show, as he would make “random surprise” appearances. The Jets player, who is close friends with Pat, made a literal surprise return to discuss NFL developments.

McAfee also stated that he was being criticized for removing Aaron from the show. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old sports analyst had already clarified that Rodgers was not leaving forever.

This is not the first time Aaron Rodgers was made fun of at a baseball game

Aaron Rodgers, known for his open mind, is often in the spotlight due to his conspiracy theories and controversial remarks. The Jets' star loves to speak his mind, but this practice has made him the subject of trolls several times.

Recently, in May this year, the New York Yankees announcer took a jab at him during an MLB game. They roasted Rodgers as he was seen chatting at the game. Curious Todd Frazier asked, "Wonder what he's talking about."

Michael Kay hilariously replied, “Could be anything.” This month, Rodgers was even trolled by the Detroit Tigers. Their scoreboard operator, during a trivia game, noted how the quarterback completed zero passes to Detroit Lions special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin's one.

Meanwhile, fans expect a better NFL season compared to last year when Rodgers' 2023 campaign was limited following an injury in Week 1. His absence from the minicamp for the franchise he signed with last year in the pre-season has no specific reason so far.

The player was seen at the OTAs throwing footballs while engaging with his teammates ahead of the minicamp. He was captured limping, but nothing serious was noted back then. Meanwhile, Rodgers has not yet spoken about his absence from the minicamp, so far.