Newark HS Cancels ‘Nuttin Butt Azz’ Basketball Tournament After Controversial Twerking Video Outrages Board Members

On July 21, next month, a celebrity basketball tournament known as Nuttin But Azz was about to take place at a New Jersey high school, but now it has been called off. The reason is the controversial video featuring women twerking in thongs, which outraged board members and was referred to as “disgusting.”

The promotional video was filmed in the gym of West Side High School in Newark and has sparked questions among Board members and parents. The footage shows women bending over chairs and twerking to hip-hop music, with the school’s mascot, Rough Riders, visible in the background.

This incident has raised a heated debate about the appropriateness of such content being filmed on school grounds. Furthermore, it raised questions about how the film crew was granted access to the gym. The discussions aren’t cooling down for now. Take a look at what members have added.

Outrage and investigation on Newark’s West Side High School video

According to the New York Post, the video was produced by Big Fendi, who is a music manager and party promoter known for discovering rapper Nicki Minaj. He aimed to promote a celebrity basketball tournament; however, the explicit content did not sit well with the Newark Board of Education.

As per the NY Post, board member Daniel Gonzalez expressed his dismay, adding, “I am appalled that a video of that sort was associated with that school or any of our schools.” Allison James-Frison, Co-Vice President, further added sentiments, saying, “I was disgusted.”

The board members are currently investigating how the film crew gained access to the school gym. Board member Crystal Williams emphasized the need to determine who allowed the crew in, stating, “I would like to know who signed in, who opened those doors, & how many minors were on the site.”

Cameras and school records are being reviewed to uncover the details. The concern is not only about the explicit content but also about the potential exposure of students to such inappropriate scenes.

Cancellation and apologies from the gym

The Nuttin’ But Azz basketball tournament, also referred to as the NBA Baddies Basketball Tournament NJ,' was scheduled for July 21, with ticket prices ranging from $50 to $500. However, after the promotional video surfaced on social media, parents and community members were outraged.

Newark parent Luscious Jones shared his shock at the school board meeting, saying, “I opened up Facebook and I thought my eyes were deceiving me. My wife had to snatch the phone away from me.”

In response to the backlash, the tournament was promptly canceled. Big Fendi issued an apology to the Newark community in an Instagram video, admitting, “Things went a little left, and out of control. I take full responsibility for that ‘cause you guys did not know what these girls would be wearing.”

Despite his apology, the damage had already been done. Superintendent Roger León mentioned that this was never a district or school event and assured that “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”