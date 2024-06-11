‘Next Japanese Superstar’: Aljamain Sterling Applauds Kai Asakura After UFC Transfer

Kai Asakura's move to the UFC is making waves in the MMA world. Hailing from Japan, this striking specialist is not new to the limelight, having dominated as the RIZIN bantamweight champion. At 30, Asakura is hitting his stride, merging karate finesse with sharp boxing skills.

His journey from Japan's arenas to the UFC octagon is charged with anticipation. UFC champ Aljamain Sterling already tagged him as the next big thing. As we await his debut, the buzz is all about who he'll face first. Could Kai truly be the next Japanese superstar in MMA?

Can Asakura conquer the UFC's bantamweight jungle?

MMA Fighting recently tweeted, "Kai Asakura announces move to UFC, vacates RIZIN bantamweight title," signaling a big shift in Kai Asakura's career. This announcement not only highlights his exit from RIZIN but also sets the stage for his anticipated debut in the UFC.

Quick to comment on this significant move was none other than Aljamain Sterling, the UFC bantamweight champion, who took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

He tweeted, "Kai is really damn good. It’s going to be interesting to see who they match him up with first. Possibly the next Japanese superstar next to Taira." Sterling's acknowledgment serves as a robust endorsement of Asakura's capabilities and his potential impact on the UFC.

Manel Kape's redemption

Manel Kape, often known as 'Starboy,' turned the tables on Kai Asakura at Rizin 20, settling old scores with a knockout that resonated across the MMA community. After losing their first encounter at Rizin 10 by a razor-thin split decision, Kape's desire for redemption was palpable. "The first fight left a bitter taste; I knew I had to come back stronger," Kape reflected on their initial bout. And come back stronger than he did.

By Rizin 20, Kape had notched three additional wins and entered the ring with unmatched focus. His preparation paid off spectacularly when he delivered a knockout punch in the second round, halting Asakura's six-fight winning streak. This victory didn't just even the score; it propelled Kape into the spotlight, cementing his reputation as a formidable force in the ring.

How will Asakura adapt to the new challenges of the UFC?