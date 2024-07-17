‘Next Thing We Need Mike Perry In’: Viral Footage of Medieval MMA Sends Fans on Social Media in a Frenzy

Viral footage of Medieval MMA has sent social media into a frenzy. In a recent clip, two opponents could be seen battling each other inside a cage in medieval style. They are dressed in gladiator suits with swords as weapons and armor as protection.

The opponents could be seen hitting each other with several techniques such as spinning sword shots. The defense is impeccable on occasions as the combatants did a good job of blocking some of the shots coming their way. The footage has ensued fan reactions on social media.

Fans react to Medieval MMA footage

While MMA is now a popular sport among fans, Medieval MMA is something unique. MMA fighters are often seen as gladiators and the concept of fighting is old school to some degree. Medieval MMA, though, has taken it to a whole different level.

Check out the Medieval MMA footage:

Some fans are acting shocked while others want the sport to get more exposure and become more popular. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Just bring back gladiators bros.”

Another commented, “Medieval MMA looks exactly how you’d expect it to.”

One fan opined, “This needs to (be) a bigger sport !”

One fan hilariously claimed, “This is the next thing we need mike perry in!!”

One fan had a valid question, asking, “How do you even win?”

Readers might wonder about the origin of the sport and the rules. Those are explained below to acquaint you with this unique sport.

What is Medieval MMA?

Medieval MMA was made popular by the Russian promotion M-1 Global. Here, the swords used by the fighters weigh 4.4 lbs and are blunted to prevent life-threatening injuries. The armors, meanwhile, weigh around 44 lbs.

Apart from attacking each other with weapons, opponents can also punch, kick, knee, and use their limbs. The bouts are scheduled for a certain number of rounds, which could go to a decision, and a finish could also happen.

MMA as a sport continues to evolve with the UFC being considered the pinnacle. Medieval MMA, though, is different from the traditional niche, helping it gain media attention. The unique style of the event could also trigger massive fan enthusiasm.

