NFL 2024 Kicks Off in Style: Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Led by Travis Kelce Face Off in Must-Watch Thursday Night Football

The NFL season will kick off on September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl 58, will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game. This marks the beginning of their campaign to win the Super Bowl championship for the third consecutive time.

Travis Kelce will lead the Chiefs this season. Kelce played an important role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory last season. The romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs player Travis Kelce became a highlight of the NFL last year, 2023.

The Battle between Chiefs and Ravens

This season opener is a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, in which the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10. The Ravens last played in Kansas City in 2019 and faced defeat.

Notably, since 2012, the Ravens have not won at Arrowhead Stadium, adding extra pressure to change this record. The Ravens will rely on their quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Also, they have added running back Derrick Henry to their squad.

On the other hand, the Chiefs will depend on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. In their last face-off, Kelce played a crucial role, scoring one of the two touchdowns and catching eleven passes for 116 yards.

The Chiefs have drafted Xavier Worthy as a potential replacement for Rashee Rice and acquired Marquise Brown in the offseason. This opening game will air on NBC and Peacock.

How have the Chiefs performed in NFL kickoff games?

In the last five seasons, the Chiefs have featured in the season-opening game three times. While they defeated the Houston Texans 34-20 in the 2020 opening game, they lost to the Detroit Lions in 2023 by 20-21.

As the reigning champions, the Chiefs aim to kick off their campaign for a third consecutive Super Bowl title with a win against the Ravens. They have a golden opportunity to create an NFL record, as no team has won three straight Super Bowls.

