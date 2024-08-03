NFL Analysts and Fans Blew the Internet Apart After Tyreek Hill Tops Patrick Mahomes in Top 100

This year will undoubtedly be remembered for Miami Dolphins standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After being the first wide receiver to receive 99 ratings and topping Madden 99, Hill now leads the MFL top 100 rating, claiming the first spot.

The NFL players cast their votes to create the league's annual top 100 players list, which is released on social media the night before each season. It was the first time that a wide receiver finished at the top of the list.

Tyreek Hill rose to the top of the NFL's annual Top 100 Players list on Friday night, surprising fans. Despite winning his second ring in two years, 2024 Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was only ranked fourth, making the pick dubious.

Several experts and fans expressed dismay with Mahomes' low rating. Even the Kansas City Chiefs stepped into the argument and published their opinion on X (previously Twitter) about the 28-year-old quarterback's ranking.

However, Miami Dolphins sensation Tyreek Hill is aware that he has been chosen as the NFL's No. 1 player. Tyreek replied on X when his rankings became a significant point of discussion. In a funny tweet, the former Chiefs wide receiver stated, "My comments and DMs are about to be on fire now." Cheetah followed up with a series of tweets using laughing emojis.

Seeing his performance, Hill deserved to be in the running for this award. Last season, he had the most receiving yards and touchdowns in the league, totaling 1,799 and 13, respectively. He also had an NFL-high 112.4 receiving yards per game. The Dolphins made their second consecutive playoff berth with Hill last season but were eliminated in the first round by the same Chiefs.

Advertisement

Tyreek's wife and soon-to-be mother, Keeta , also praised him on Instagram, commenting, "So proud of you." It highlighted Hill's brazen challenge to NFL superstar Tom Brady during his first season. The film brilliantly paired Hill's youthful boldness with his recent victory, going from a fresh-faced Hill calling out the 7x Super Bowl Champion to the seasoned veteran hoisting the NFL's top prize.

Also Read: When Patrick Mahomes' Ketchup Obsession Triggered Massive Traffic Issue in Kansas City

However, the heated-up NFL analysts and fans are riled up not because Cheetah leads the leaderboard but because three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is fourth. Tyreek took the top slot, while Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey grabbed the second and third spots, and this sparked outrage among NFL fans.

Even though he and the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl earlier this year, he is ranked as the fourth-best player in the NFL. Last season, Mahomes passed for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns, ranking sixth in the league, and led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The Chiefs have only lost 20 regular-season games in that time, owing primarily to Mahomes.

Advertisement

The Dolphins are going through the NFL's longest trophy drought. Tyreek Hill's luck could also benefit his team since he has the potential to win the Super Bowl. The Dolphins will begin their preseason against the Falcons next week. While there, the regular season will begin against the Jacksonville Jaguars.