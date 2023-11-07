NFL brown sweatshirts: Why are NFL coaches wearing brown? New trend explained

There’s an interesting trend that’s been going around the NFL coaches - wearing brown sweatshirts. While many people might see it as another passing-by trend, but it’s more than that.

Wearing brown sweatshirts isn’t just a normal practice, but something with a meaning hidden behind it. Keep reading to know why NFL coaches have opted to wear brown sweatshirts in a match.

Speculated reasons behind NFL coaches opting to wear brown sweatshirts

In recent years, wearing brown sweatshirts has become a popular trend. Many people may view wearing brown as normal, but there are speculated reasons why coaches specifically seem to favor brown sweatshirts over other colors.

One potential reason for wearing brown sweatshirts is that it is connected with superstition and tradition. There’s a belief that coaches are rituals-centric and strict in nature. Brown sweatshirts suit these character traits better than any other color.

Another major reason is likely comfort. The brown sweatshirts that NFL coaches often wear are comfortable and provide protection against the cold weather. Since NFL coaches have to remain stationary on the field for long periods, neutral-colored sweatshirts like brown are weather-tolerant and allow freedom of movement.

Moreover, another reason why NFL coaches wear brown sweatshirts might have to do something with psychological behavior. The brown color is associated with reliability and stability. Coaches are often looked up to as leaders; therefore, wearing brown sweatshirts supports this belief.

There is also a unity factor that’s linked with wearing brown sweatshirts. The brown sweatshirt trend is attributed to the desire of the NFL coaches to remain united even though they are from different teams. As a part of the sport, they support each other, and the brown sweatshirt is the symbol for that.

Overall, these were some of the primary speculated reasons behind the new trend of NFL coaches wearing brown sweatshirts. Apart from the above reasons, if you are aware of any other reasons, share them in the comment section below. We’d love to hear them.