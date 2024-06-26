NFL Fans Troll Zach Wilson After New Slicked Back Wall Street-Like Haircut Becomes Brunt of Internet Jokes

Zach Wilson, a 24-year-old quarterback, has experienced yet another setback to his career in Denver. His new look has been mocked on the internet since the photo was posted. The quarterback, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this summer after a turbulent three-year run with the New York Jets, has revealed a sleek, slicked-back appearance that has rival fans buzzing with remarks and memes.

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1805652408657129599#

Wilson's new hairstyle, which was formerly clean-cut with a fauxhawk, is more reminiscent of Patrick Bateman's slicked-back Wall Street style, which has sparked mixed reviews online. Social media users quickly poked fun at the quarterback.

Zach Wilson’s post was flooded with memes and reviews

Zach Wilson's new look is not well received by the fans. His new hairstyle has become an internet joke, adding another chapter to his troubled NFL career.



One Twitter user retweeted it, saying, "You're not Patrick Bateman, mate. You're not a killer.”

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/Phxlly/status/1805652665352814696#



Meanwhile, one guy said, "Zero Aura."

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/_Smoke/status/1805654498477752509#

Here are some funny reactions to this post:

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/lindseyyok/status/1805657474956996915#

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/CadeBuffalow/status/1805659007186878557#

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/YankeesCaptain/status/1805665976354029675#

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/Zach_Sturm/status/1805706335624782253#





Wilson's stint with the Jets was anything but smooth. The former first-round choice struggled to live up to expectations, posting a 12-21 record as a starter.

Zach Wilson is looking for a fresh start with the Denver Broncos

Wilson is looking to move on from his failed past and make a new beginning in Denver. He was signed by the Broncos in an attempt to revive his career. Not only is his performance being revamped, but his haircut has also experienced a notable change.

Zach Wilson was moved to Denver this summer after spending three years in New York. His career with the Jets was marked by inconsistency, as he failed to meet his first-round expectations.

Wilson found a new home for the upcoming season since his performance wasn't good enough to gain the Jets' trust. With a head coach like Denver's Sean Payton, it might be the ideal chance for him to perform and shine.

During his three seasons in the league, the former BYU standout has played 33 games and passed for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions, for a completion rate of 57%. He has contributed 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.