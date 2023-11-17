NFL fans want Charissa Thompson fired after she admits making up false coach comments as sideline reporter

Charissa Thompson has been facing backlash from the NFL world ever since she admitted to fabricating the coach’s comments during her sideline reporting days.

Even though she has quit that job, her recent admission has backfired, causing disruption in the NFL world. Fans are not happy about her past, and they are demanding her resignation.

Charissa Thompson’s admission of fabricating coach comments

Charissa Thompson appeared on the podcast episode of ‘Pardon My Take’ on Wednesday.

During her time on the podcast, the Thursday Night Football host admitted that she used to occasionally fabricate the quotes and comments by coaches.

Thomson’s admission came when she was reflecting back on her time as a sideline reporter. She mentioned that she felt pity for the coaches because they made so many plans and preparations all week.

But their preparation doesn’t come out on camera most of the time. She respects what coaches did but used to feel bad for the effort that used to go down the drain.

She joked about how generic coaches used to respond, and their comments were mostly not what came in front of the camera in their mind. And that’s when her confession came. “I would make up the reports sometimes,” Charissa Thompson said.

But that’s not it. She also justified why she used to add her own words to the statement of the coaches.

“Because A) the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime, or it was too late and I was like, ‘I didn’t wanna screw up the report,’ so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up,” the Thursday Night Football host justified her fabrication.

Why would Charissa Thompson fabricate coaches' comments and quotes?

According to what Charissa Thompson said in the podcast, her justification was that coaches used to give very generic responses that weren’t up to the mark of viewers’ expectations.

Besides, she believes that coaches would not have minded if she just made up similar comments.

“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over.’ They’re not gonna correct me on that, so I’m like, ‘It’s fine. I’ll just make up the report,’” explained Charissa Thompson.

Fans don't buy Charissa Thompson’s justification and want her to be FIRED

Even though she justified that her fabrication was harmless, her confession just spilled ink on other journalists who are working ethically. Nevertheless, NFL fans are angry at her and want her FIRED from the job.

“Everything - and I mean EVERYTHING - about this is wrong. She should have been fired. Listen to @tracywolfson & @MollyAMcGrath: We don’t make stuff up. We don’t fudge it or wing it. We don’t make coaches look better. We report truthfully & accurately,” Tweeted a fan.

“Fire her immediately. She clearly doesn’t understand her job. Her credibility is all she has, and she just threw it away. “Is that real, or did Charissa Thompson make it up?” commented a fan who is not happy with Thompson.

“@SportsNation should fire Charissa Thompson. She sucks so bad. Michelle Beadle was so much better. Charissa tries way too hard,” said another NFL fan who is clearly angry at the recent confession by Charissa Thompson.

“@benmaller Charissa Thompson should be fired back in the day sideline reporters would sleep with coaches to get stories now she just lies!” said another fan, taking a direct dig at the Thursday Night Football reporter.

After her recent confession of fabricating quotes and comments by coaches while she worked as a sideline reporter, the NFL world has been shaken with fans asking Charissa Thompson to be FIRED as soon as possible. Do you think she should be fired?

