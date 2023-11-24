NFL free kick: What is it, what are its rules, and how many times has it been attempted before?

The recent game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had one of the rarest moments of the NFL: free kicks.

Since the concept of a free kick was new to many fans, a lot were confused about what a free kick is.

If you have watched the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game, you already know what a free kick is.

But if you don't know what a free kick is, keep reading to get a better understanding of this concept in detail.

What is a free kick in the NFL?

If a team catches a punt, they will be awarded a free kick on the next play without the opposing team being able to rush or interfere with the kick

This free kick will not be a typical field goal attempt. Instead, the defending team must line up 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage, as they would for a kickoff. Additionally, unlike a typical field goal, the defending team is not permitted to block or interfere with this free kick in any way.

This free kick resembles a kickoff in many ways - the defending team must line up 10 yards from the line of scrimmage and cannot block the kick. However, one major difference is that on this free kick, the kicking team is allowed to attempt a field goal through the uprights for points, rather than just kicking off.

Moreover, there's also a holder in place, holding the ball in the right position. In the history of the NFL, free kicks have happened only a few times.

How many times has a free kick been attempted before in the history of the NFL?

Free kick isn't an often occurring thing in NFL; instead, it is something that rarely happens.

You will be surprised to know that the last free kick happened in 2019.

So the free kick that we got to see in the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers was after 4 long years.

Throughout NFL history, a free kick like this has only been attempted 28 times.

The first time a free kick was attempted in a regular NFL season was in 1921, during a game between the Green Bay Packers and Evansville Crimson Giants.

Here are other attempts:

Green Bay vs Chicago Cardinals on November 8, 1925, by George Abramson New York Giants vs Green Bay on November 26, 1933, by Ken Strong New York Giants vs Pittsburgh on October 23, 1955 by Ben Agajanian San Francisco vs Detroit on November 2, 1958 by Gordy Soltau Philadelphia vs New York Giants on September 13, 1964 by Sam Baker Green Bay vs Chicago on September 13, 1964 by Paul Hornung Minnesota vs Atlanta on December 4, 1966 by Fred Cox Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit on November 23, 1967 by Bruce Gossett Chicago vs Green Bay on November 3, 1968 by Mac Percival Minnesota vs San Francisco on December 8, 1968 by Fred Cox Washington vs San Francisco on October 5, 1969 by Curt Knight Cincinnati vs San Diego on September 21, 1969 by Horst Muhlmann New Orleans vs San Francisco on November 23, 1969 by Tom Dempsey St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh on November 30, 1969 by Jim Bakken Philadelphia vs San Francisco on December 21, 1969 by Sam Baker Washington vs Denver on November 1, 1970 by Curt Knight Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Colts on November 8, 1971 by David Ray Cincinnati vs Kansas City on October 21, 1973 by Horst Muhlmann San Diego vs Buffalo on November 21, 1976 by Ray Wersching Washington vs New York Giants on November 25 by Mark Moseley Denver vs New England on September 29, 1980 by Fred Steinfort Indianapolis vs New England on November 18, 1984 by Raul Allegre Tennessee vs Houston Texans on October 9, 2005 by Rob Bironas Arizona vs New York Giants on November 23, 2008 by Neil Rackers Green Bay vs Detroit on December 28, 2008 by Mason Crosby San Francisco vs St. Louis on September 26, 2013 by Phil Dawson Carolina vs Tampa Bay in London on October 13, 2019 by Joey Slye

The most recent free kick was made by Anders Carlson from the Green Bay Packers; however, he missed it, and the kick fell short.

Even though the Packers lost their free kick, they were able to beat the Detroit Lions by 29-22.

