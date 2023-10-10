NFL Injury Update: Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane being evaluated for knee injury

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Monday that the Miami Dolphins' running back, De'Von Achane, is under examination for a potential knee injury. Mike McDaniel, the head coach, revealed on Monday that he was unsure of the exact timing of Achane's injury. However, a recording from his last game shows Achane's right leg getting twisted, followed by the 2023 third-round pick wincing before jogging off-field.

Achane didn't touch the ball after that, but he did participate in the Dolphins' final third-down play when Tua Tagovailoa made an 8-yard pass to Raheem Mostert on third-and-6. This paved the way for Miami to kneel and run out the timing of the game.

Achane positioned himself in the slot on the left and sidestepped towards the sideline ahead of Tua's pass to Mostert in the right flat. Achane holds the record for the highest per-carry average in NFL history during a team's first five games of a season.

Dolphins set new NFL record in thrilling matchup against giants

This year, the Miami Dolphins' offense has been among the most potent in the NFL. It's essential to highlight that they have been creating history.

During Sunday's game, the Dolphins broke the NFL record for the greatest yardage run during a team's first five games of a season, surpassing the 2,527-yard objective previously achieved by the St. Louis Rams in 2000. Perhaps the most striking aspect of this new record is that the Dolphins managed to achieve it with an entire quarter of their Week 5 game against the New York Giants unfinished.

