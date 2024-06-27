NFL Insider Reveals if Dolphins Will Give Tua Tagovailoa Massive Contract Like Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is thought to be the next quarterback in line for a significant contract extension. After an incredible season, the 2023 MVP is hoping to land the biggest contract of his career.

The recent signing of large deals by quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff is likely having an impact on the Dolphins and Tagovailoa's negotiations. While expressing patience, Tagovailoa notes that offered contracts differ from peers', highlighting the significance of matching market value.

The market value of Tua Tagovailoa

ESPN's Jeff Darlington discussed the Dolphins' contract situation with Tua Tagovailoa on NFL Live on Tuesday. He stated that the franchise is not yet ready to offer a "market value" deal to their quarterback, similar to Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fpfrumors%2Fstatus%2F1806077320609816919&widget=Tweet

Spotrac anticipates his market worth at $52.6 million per year, ranking him fourth among the highest-paid quarterbacks, but the Dolphins believe it is more comparable to Cousins or Buffalo's Josh Allen, who earns $43 million per season.

While the Detroit Lions awarded Goff a four-year contract worth $212 million in May, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million deal earlier in June. With an average yearly compensation of $55 million, Lawrence matched Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Also Read: Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Has Been Dismissed by Judge

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa is growing impatient for the contract

After the season, Tagovailoa acknowledged that he was becoming frustrated with Miami's lack of urgency. It's probably not helping his case that he doesn't have a good contract offer in front of him.

Tagovailoa, who finished first in the NFL in passing yards in 2023, will be paid $23 million in 2024, the final year of his rookie deal. Before arriving for Miami's mandatory minicamp, he participated in the team's optional offseason workouts.

However, he refused to disclose earlier this month whether his absences were due to a contract violation.

Tagovailoa was picked fifth overall by the Dolphins in 2020, and he has recently emerged as one of the NFL's most prolific quarterbacks. He was the NFL's leading passer with 4,624 yards. In 2023, the 26-year-old made career highs with 29 touchdown passes and a pass completion rate of 69.3%.

Also Read: Randall Cobb’s Wife Narrates Horrific Ordeal About Escaping House Fire