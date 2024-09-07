NFL Insider Reveals Major Jordan Love Update Following Lower Leg Injury Against Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sustained a lower leg injury in the final moments of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2024. With just six seconds remaining, Love threw a pass but was tackled by two defenders, causing him to fall in visible pain. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and he was assisted off the field. He did not return for the rest of the game, which ended with the Packers losing 34-29.

Preliminary evaluations suggest that Love’s ACL is intact, which is encouraging, but the full extent of the injury remains uncertain. An MRI has been scheduled to determine if there is any structural damage to his knee.

Before the injury, Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. The injury raises concerns for the Packers’ season, especially following Love’s recent four-year, $220 million contract extension.

Although the exact severity of Love’s injury is still unknown, one potential outcome has been ruled out. A video replay showed his left knee twisting as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter took him down. Many fans feared Love, 25, had torn his ACL, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that this is not the case, providing some relief to fans.

“Initial tests indicated Jordan Love’s ACL is intact,” Pelissero tweeted. “But there’s a wide range of outcomes based on additional scans, which will occur when the team gets back to Green Bay later today.”

The Packers are expected to arrive in Green Bay on Saturday morning or afternoon, and Love will undergo an MRI to evaluate the damage.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic dismissed a second potential injury scenario.

"Once the Packers arrive, Jordan Love will have an MRI," Russini reported. "I've been told an ankle injury has already been ruled out. For now, we just have to wait for further details on the injury."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded with a straightforward "I don't know" when asked about Love's status after Friday's game.

The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jordan Love's participation in the game against the Colts remains uncertain after suffering a lower leg injury during the final moments of the Packers' recent matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was assisted off the field and did not return, raising concerns about the seriousness of the injury.

