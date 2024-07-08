NFL Insider Reveals Possible Reasons Why Caleb Williams Is Yet to Sign With Bears

Caleb Williams was the overall No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But the top draft choice hasn’t finalized his contract with the Chicago Bears. An insider shed light on why the deal hasn’t gone through yet.

Besides Williams, the ninth overall pick, Rome Odunze, isn’t on the roster either. With just two weeks remaining for the training camp, fans are curious about the delay. If the rookies don’t complete the signing, they won’t be allowed to join their teammates in the camp.

Why is Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze’s signing still pending?

Rookie contracts are prepared even before the player steps into the NFL. However, five first-round picks are yet to sign the deal with their franchises. The rookies can negotiate, but this isn’t how long it usually takes.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio listed down some factors that might be delaying the proceedings. Florio said that signing bonus cash flow might be one of the issues. Players might ask for more signing bonuses up front. They also note how much the signing bonus is deferred and for how long. Some teams try to push some of it by a year or longer.

Mike put voiding of guarantees second on his list. What it takes to let a team wipe out the remaining guarantees might delay the signing. He added that it has been a significant issue in many deals in the past. Sometimes, suspension for certain on-field infractions opens the door to erasing the guaranteed money.

Athletes want to control the amount of guaranteed cash the team can offer. Teams do not want to agree to a bad deal, either. Florio’s last argument was related to guarantee offsets. The player wants to know if earning somewhere else reduces their owed money if they are released.

They want to earn double tips, whereas the franchise seeks to eliminate their debt.

Will Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze trouble the Bears with their demands?

Caleb Williams doesn’t have an agent to represent him. His family and some business experts are his only source of advice. It doesn’t seem that Williams would pull out of this deal. It’s just a matter of time before he and GM Ryan Poles complete the deal.

Excel Football represents Rome Odunze at the table. They have already negotiated for Drake Maye and Troy Fautanu. They are expected to get the job done for Odunze pretty soon. These two first-round picks have also earned a lot during their college career.

Money doesn’t seem to be a problem. Fans hope to see their top draft picks in the training camp on July 19.