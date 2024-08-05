NFL Insider Talks About the ‘Sticking Point’ of the Dak Prescott-Cowboys Contract Negotiation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is poised to be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. The question is, when will he receive the contract? The Cowboys are still open to extending Prescott before the season begins on September 8, but there is something holding things back between Dallas and Dak.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently discussed one sticking point in contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott that relates to the team's escape hatch as the main reason for the contract delay.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the team that contracts Prescott for that likely record-setting salary is anyone's guess. It might be the Cowboys, since the two parties are frozen in discussions, but one factor is impeding a potential deal from Dallas' end.

While the money has to be worked out, especially with the new quarterback contracts being signed around the league, the length of Prescott's stay with the Cowboys is also becoming a problem, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus.

Florio said, "Market-level contracts create a plethora of potential difficulties, far exceeding market value. For the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, his next deal (if there is one) will be the result of push and pull from many other forces."

Florio further said, “One sticking point in the Dak contract (we're informed) is the team's escape hatch: how many years will they be bound to Prescott if he regresses or they decide to make a change? While the Cowboys' desired number is unknown, they may be seeking a two- or three-year departure. Dak, whose current four-year contract produced a very serious four-year commitment, needs stability if he will stay.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Tyreek Hill Tops Patrick Mahomes in the NFL Top 100 Claiming No. 1 Spot

Prescott is entering a contract year. Last season, he led the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), with 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting and will most certainly want to cash in if he enters free agency.



Prescott is entering the last year of his four-year, $140 million contract, which will count $55 million against the salary limit. His no-trade and no-tag rules offer him complete leverage. Prescott may opt to become a free agent, and he is unlikely to take anything less than a $60 million yearly salary.

According to Spotrac, Prescott's market value is $55.1 million per year, making him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, topping the $55 million yearly salaries of Green Bay's Jordan Love, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones is caught up in a major contract mess , so the Cowboys may bite the bullet and sign Dak, which should have been done earlier in the summer to cut his budget figure and let them pursue other opportunities. Up to and including truly going "all in" for free agents. The fact that the problem persists reveals its sensitivity and toughness.

Advertisement