NFL Kicker Brandon McManus and Jacksonville Jaguars Sued For Se*ual Assault in USD 1 Million Case: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

NFL kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars are being sued by two women who allege that McManus sexually assaulted them during a team flight in 2023. The lawsuit, filed in Duval County Circuit Civil Court, claims McManus "grinded" on the women, both of whom were flight attendants, while the team was en route to London.

The lawsuit outlines that the alleged incidents took place on a flight to London for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2023. Following this game, the Jaguars played another London game against the Buffalo Bills on October 8, 2023.

Jane Doe II claims that she stayed on the aircraft’s second story during the return flight to avoid further interaction with McManus.

Allegations Detailed in Lawsuit

The court documents state that McManus engaged in inappropriate behavior on the September 28, 2023 flight. Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, the plaintiffs in the case, allege that McManus tried to kiss one of them during turbulence and repeatedly grinded against both women as they served meals. Additionally, McManus is accused of distributing $100 bills to encourage the flight attendants to drink and dance for him.

The plaintiffs argue that the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to supervise McManus and did not ensure a safe environment for the flight staff. The women are seeking more than $1 million in damages and have demanded a jury trial.

Responses from Involved Parties

In response to the lawsuit, McManus’ legal representative, Brett R. Gallaway of McLaughlin and Stern Litigation, strongly denied the allegations. "These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt," Gallaway stated.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a statement acknowledging the lawsuit and emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a high standard of character within the organization. "We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims,” they said.

They added, “As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class."

Commanders’ Response and McManus’ Career

The Washington Commanders, who signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March 2024, also commented on the lawsuit. "We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time," a team spokesperson said.

McManus spent the 2023 season with the Jaguars after a nine-season tenure with the Denver Broncos, which included a Super Bowl 50 title. His performance with the Jaguars included making 30 of 37 field-goal attempts and all 35 extra-point attempts.

An online record of the lawsuit had yet to be made available as of the latest updates. The investigation and legal proceedings are currently ongoing.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.