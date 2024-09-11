NFL Launches Investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

NFL has released official word about the recent lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, On Tuesday spokesperson on behalf of the NFL, Brian McCarthy said they have received the complaint and are now inspecting the whole case under the personal conduct policy.

McCarthy even said, “Not looking at commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

On Monday, a woman filed a suit against Deshaun Watson that he s*xually assaulted her back in 2020, when he used to play for Houston. The woman is identified as "Jane Doe", as per the suit, Doe and Watson met in a restaurant in October of 2020 and swapped numbers.

Watson and she wanted to maintain their privacy and they decided to have a dinner date at Doe’s apartment, The suit even reveals that Deshuan yelled at her while he was on his way to her apartment as he was having trouble locating her apartment after he arrived at her place, she got inside her bathroom to get ready and when she came she was astounded seeing, Watson without cloths and he demanded message to his knee area.

The suit further reveals that before Jane Doe could reevaluate what had just happened, Watson violated her for several minutes, in retaliation she picked a heavy object seeing her resisting Watson stormed out of her apartment, and now in return Doe wants compensation of $1 million.

This is not the first time the Browns Quarterback has found himself in trouble with such cases, back in 2022, more than 24 women collectively accused him of misconduct and as a result, he was suspended for straight 11 matches and was fined $5 million. The cases were later settled.

The Browns have also released a statement, “We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter.”

