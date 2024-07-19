NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Arrested Again Over Alleged Sex Offender Charges

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Legendary football player Lawrence Taylor was taken into custody and booked into a Florida jail on Wednesday due to a suspected sexual offense.

The famed linebacker surrendered to the Broward County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant for failing to register a name or residence change. Taylor spent several hours in custody before his release on Thursday morning.

Lawrence Taylor was arrested again for a similar offense

According to TMZ, Lawrence Taylor surrendered to authorities in Broward County on Wednesday for one count of failing to register a name or residence change as a sex offender earlier this month, according to court documents.

Taylor was charged with sex offender failure to comply with the law, a third-degree crime, following an incident in Broward County on July 2. The NFL legend was allegedly released from jail at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Taylor's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, has maintained his client's innocence, implying that Taylor was not guilty of any of the allegations brought against him and would plead.



"My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading 'not guilty' to the recent charges," Taylor's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, told TMZ, “As in the earlier instance involving the identical charges, Mr. Taylor did not intend to conduct any criminal violation.”



Mark continued, "This case involves a huge misunderstanding. We are convinced that after the prosecutors evaluate the exculpatory evidence proving Mr. Taylor's innocence, he will again receive a positive decision."

According to TMZ, Taylor was similarly arrested in 2021 for not disclosing a change of address. At the time, his lawyers called it a "mix-up." He entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of "residency restriction for persons convicted of certain sex offenses."

Lawrence Taylor was accused of having an intimate relationship with a minor

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was accused of having intimate contact with a 16-year-old female in 2011, which led to charges against him as a sex offender. At the time, Taylor said the girl told him she was 19, but that proved out not to be the case.

Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, both misdemeanours with no jail time but the requirement to register as a sex offender. His position requires him to notify law enforcement of any changes to his address or name.

In the 2021 case, Taylor reached an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded no guilty to a lesser charge of residence restriction for those convicted of certain sex crimes. His initial court date for the most recent arrest has yet to be scheduled.

Taylor spent his whole career at Giants, from 1981 to 1991. During his playing career, he won two Super Bowls, was voted NFL MVP in 1986, and selected 10 Pro Bowl players.

He also garnered eight first-team All-Pro selections, was awarded Defensive Player of the Year three times, and was chosen to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Taylor's jersey number (56) was retired by the Giants, who also inducted him into the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

