NFL Legend Terrell Davis’ Lawyer Wants More Than Apology From Airlines After His Traumatic Experience

Terrell Davis traveled to California with his family on Monday, July 15. But the former Broncos running back was handcuffed by the FBI agents upon reaching the destination. Following a strange incident with a flight attendant, he was escorted out from the plane. Although the Airline apologized for the terrible experience, Davis’ lawyer wants more.

Terell Davis shared his side of the story on his Instagram handle . He wrote that the flight attendant either didn’t listen or deliberately ignored him. When Terrell tapped on his arm, he shouted at the two-time Super Bowl champion. The employee told Davis not to hit him and left the cart, confusing Davis’ family and other passengers.

Terrell Davis’ lawyer on United Airlines’ apology

United Airlines released a statement to apologize to Davis. “This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide. And we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize,” the statement read. They also removed the flight attendant in question from duty. The matter is under further investigation.

But Terrell’s lawyer, Parker Stinar, isn’t content with the apology. He has multiple demands from the company, including a discussion with the company’s CEO and a change in policies. Stinar said an apology without action is just words. “It really doesn’t address the situation. We can’t unright the wrong,” he added.

What happened to Terrell Davis on the United Airlines flight?

Following Terrell's interaction with the flight attendant, six FBI and other Agents boarded the plane upon landing. They put handcuffs around the 1998 NFL MVP and escorted him off the plane. “I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Terrell said.

Davis was proven innocent after the interrogation. The official apologized to the former NFL star and offered support in every way possible. Terrell said the flight attendant falsely accused him, resulting in the FBI’s actions. He found the employee very rude. Terrell added that the employee was wrong in accusations of Davis hitting him.

Davis said he is still in shock about the traumatizing experience that occurred on Saturday. He did not interact with that particular employee after the incident. Multiple passengers recorded Davis being paraded off by the authorities. He hadn’t received an apology until he took the matter to Instagram.

Terrell said the damage can’t be undone. He added that the family was struggling to converse with each other after 48 hours of the incident. He refused to stand by without speaking out about their disgusting policy. He demanded a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant.