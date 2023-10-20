NFL marketing executive responds to rumors of them engineering viral Travis Kelce Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the most viral couple of the final quarter of 2023. All over the social media, it's just Travis and Taylor. But have you ever wondered why the internet is captured by this celebrity couple?

Well, according to some speculations, it's the NFL who is behind making Travis and Taylor's relationship viral. However, the speculation has been thrashed away recently by the marketing executive of the NFL. Here's what the senior marketer said about the Travis-Taylor viral relationship:

NFL marketing executive on whether or not the league is behind making Travis and Taylor's relationship internet viral

First things first. According to the NFL's senior marketing executive, it's confirmed that the NFL has not helped kickstart the journey of viraling the ultra-viral relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

During a panel discussion with DEADLINE, the SVP of NFL i.e. Marissa Solis also came forward to talk about the same. The topic of the panel discussion was how the sports leagues are working on new ways to reach the hard-to-satisfy GenZ audience.

During the discussion, Marissa Solis confessed that they are not the viral-makers of the trending Travis-Taylor relationship. The SVP said, "People think that we may have had something to do with it. Absolutely not. We knew nothing. We knew what you guys knew and followed on social media."

Concluding her statement, she said, "We had no idea that she was going to show up. And once it happened, she showed up to a game and in an instant, literally in a second, it went viral. Luckily, we have an incredible team."

So now it's clear that the NFL has nothing to do with the fact that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is going extra viral on the internet.

Talking about Travis Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, do you know that the star NFL player once expressed how he is fed up with the internet making such a fuss about his relationship?

