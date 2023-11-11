NFL match schedule for November: All the games that'll be played this weekend and Monday

November is an exciting month for the NFL. With so many games that will be happening this month, it’s sometimes hectic for the sports enthusiast to keep track. Well, let’s make it a little sorted for you. Here are all the games that will be played this Sunday and Monday in the NFL world. Keep reading to know the matches that come under your i-can-attend-it radar:

Note: All the timings of the matches are in EST

NFL games that will be played on this weekend

A total of 12 games will be played in the NFL this weekend. The first game is between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. It will take place at 9:30 AM at the Deutsche Bank Park, Germany.

The next game is between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, starting at 1:00 PM at the M&T Bank Stadium. Another game will be played at 1:00 PM between Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, but it will take place at Acrisure Stadium.

The next match that will start at the same time, i.e., 1:00 PM, is between the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field. The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will face each other at 1:00 PM as well, however, in the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Another game at 1:00 PM this weekend is between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium. The last match that will commence at 1:00 PM is between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium.

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers will also take place this Sunday, starting at 4:05 PM at the SoFi Stadium. The next game will take place at 4:05 PM between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium, starting at 4:25 PM. Another game that will take place at the same time is between the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The weekend’s last game is between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, starting at 8:20 PM at the Allegiant Stadium.

NFL games that will be played on this Monday

Unlike Sunday, Monday is not a very happening day in the NFL in terms of matches. So, there aren’t many NFL games that’ll be played on the weekday. There’s just one game that will be played, and you can spectate if you are a fan of the team.

The Denver Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills at the Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York this Monday. It’s a good thing that the game will take place at night, so you can still end Monday on a good note. The Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills will start at 8:15 PM.

