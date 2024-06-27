NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report

After several years of failure with the supplemental draft, the NFL is speculated to skip the supplemental draft this year. To fill in the dead period between mid-June and July, the NFL introduced a supplemental draft but that didn’t turn out to be a wise decision.

Teams are involved in the mandatory minicamp till mid-June and until late July when the training camps begin, the period is usually quiet. However, the league’s goal was to provide employment to the players who were not eligible for the full NFL draft but could be drafted in the supplemental draft.

But it looks like the NFL could put an end to the supplemental draft.

Also read: NFL Fans Troll Zach Wilson After New Slicked Back Wall Street-Like Haircut Becomes Brunt of Internet Jokes

NFL is on the path to make a big decision

In 2020, 21, and 22 the league missed out on the supplemental draft. Moreover, in 2023, two players were eligible for the supplemental draft, and they went undrafted. The Arizona Cardinals were the last team to select safety Jalen Thompson in the 2019 supplemental draft.

NFL journalist Albert Breer highlighted the current situation on the supplemental draft and wrote, “The NFL just sent a memo out to teams that it will not be holding a supplemental draft this year, per source.”

This was just one part of the story. There were a few promising picks in the supplemental draft and the Cleveland Browns were the ones benefiting the most. The Browns managed to draft a player who later went on to lodge the most receiving yards in a single season in franchise history.

Advertisement

Also read: Travis Kelce Replicates Lakers Coach JJ Redick’s Attitude; Gives Insights on Lifestyle

The Cleveland Browns’ promising pick

The Browns selected wide receiver Josh Gordon in 2012. Later, Gordon turned out to be the top receiver in the Browns’ history.

Gordon lodged 1646 yards in the 2013 season which is the highest in franchise history. Another promising pick for the Browns was quarterback Bernie Kosar in 1985.

Kosar was the primary contributor to the Browns’ five consecutive playoff spots and three AFC championship games. Kosar was one of the best quarterbacks the Browns have witnessed. Meanwhile, the fans are going to miss this year’s supplemental draft and only time will reveal new updates on the draft.