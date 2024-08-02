NFL New Kickoff Rules Explained as Changes Sparks Fans Outrage; ‘Gotten Soft Like the NBA’

The NFL's new kickoff rule is officially here, and it has ignited a hearting debate among football fans following their debut at the Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

The game, which was ultimately cut short due to severe weather, provided the first glimpse of the league's attempt to tweak one of football's most iconic plays.

Fans react to NFL’s kickoff rule

As the new kickoff format unfolded on the field, social media platforms got flooded with a lot of responses from viewers.

One fan didn't mince words, declaring, "I'll say it again. I'll probably end up saying it again But the new kickoff rule for NFL is garbage."

This sentiment was shared by another supporter who bluntly stated, "That new NFL kickoff is so trash."

The frustration was quite visible, with fans expressing their disappointment mere minutes into the game.

"Just turned on the first NFL game and saw that stupid ass new kickoff rule," lamented one disgruntled viewer, capturing the shock experienced by many longtime football enthusiasts.

One more popular twitter handle says , "New NFL kickoff is here. What happened to the game I love?"

Another fan offered a scathing critique, suggesting, "What happened is that the NFL has gotten soft like the NBA ."

What is the NFL’s new kick-off rule?

The dynamic kickoff rules, as they're officially known, seem to bring significant changes to the game.

While the kickoff still occurs from the 35-yard line, the kickoff team can no longer start running until the ball is caught or hits the ground.

This adjustment aims to give the return team more time to organize and potentially create exciting plays.

A new landing zone between the goal line and 20-yard line has been introduced, with specific rules for the kicks that land in this area.

Kicks landing short of the 20-yard line result in the receiving team getting possession at the 40-yard line, while touchbacks now place the ball at the 30-yard line.

Players and analysts have mixed reactions to the new kickoff rule

Despite the rule changes, the Hall of Fame Game saw limited excitement in the kickoff department.

According to an ESPN report, Tyler Scott, Bears wide receiver, offered his perspective: "You grew up your whole life just catching it, having different levels and things of that nature; and now, everyone is kind of stacked. If a kick is kind of short, guys are right up on you. You've got to make one cut and go."

Scott acknowledged potential benefits, noting, "I feel like it kind of protects guys a little bit more. Guys aren't getting a full head of steam coming down the field, taking shots on people."

However, he also hinted at the challenges, saying, "But at the same time, if you make the wrong cut, somebody is right there."

Even football legends like Devin Hester, expressed surprise at the lack of big plays.

"I'm watching it, man, and I'm surprised that we're not seeing more big runs," Hester commented during the broadcast. "That's shocking. But hey, it's the first game."

Bears coach Matt Eberflus emphasized the ongoing nature of this transition, stating, "You have to figure it out, like, 'Hey, what is it going to look like?' So, certainly, we've tried different things on the return team and different ways to attack on the cover team and putting different bodies in different spots."

As the NFL season progresses, it will be very interesting to watch how much these new rules impact the game.

While some supporters remain skeptical, few are hopeful that the changes will lead to more exciting plays and a safer game overall.

The debate surrounding the new kickoff rules is far from over, and it's clear that fans will continue to voice their opinions as the season unfolds.

