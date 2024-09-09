NFL Overtime Rules for Regular and Post-Season for 2024/25: Here’s All You Need To Know

NFL’s overtime rules have seen several changes since 1974. Since the new rules have been updated at regular intervals, even the die-hard fans find it difficult to keep up with the new rules that are put into place.

From 1974 to 2010, the outcomes of tie games were decided by a sudden-death period. For the uninitiated, sudden death is a type of overtime gameplay in which the game ends when one team scores, regardless of how they score.

In 2010, the NFL implemented a “modified sudden death”, where a first-possession touchdown would end the game, but after a first-possession field goal, the opposing team would get the opportunity to possess the ball. Then, in 2017, the NFL shortened the overtime period to 10 minutes.

The most recent change came in 2022 after the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. The NFL then approved a rule change that ensures both teams get a chance to possess the ball during overtime of the playoff game.

NFL Overtime Rules - Regular Season

Here are the updated NFL overtime rules for the regular season.

When the gameplay ends after four quarters of regulation and the scores are tied, the referee flips the coin, which the visiting captain calls. The winner of the toss has the option to get the ball or kick it away.

After a three-minute intermission, a single 10-minute overtime period starts. The team that scores the first touchdown wins the game, but if they only score a field goal, the opposition team gets another shot at possessing the ball.

Similarly, if both sides record the same scores, then the sudden-death play, where the game ends on any score, continues until a winner is decided. However, if the scores are still the same at the end of the overtime period, then the game will be declared a draw.

Each time will get two timeouts.

The point after the try is not attempted if the game ends with a touchdown.

Most importantly, there aren’t any instant replay coach challenges. The replay official can initiate all the reviews.

NFL Overtime Rules - Postseason

The NFL rules for the playoff season are a bit different since these games cannot end in a draw and must have one winner.

Here are a few things to keep in mind regarding the playoff overtime rules:

In the playoff season, the overtime rules consist of a 15-minute period during which both teams have the chance to score.

If the scores are still level after the 15-minute period or if the second team’s possession hasn’t ended, both sides will play another overtime period. Ultimately, the overtime periods will continue until a winner is determined.

In this, if the team that gets the first possession scores a touchdown, it isn’t declared a winner, but the opposition team gets a chance, too. If the team with the first possession fails to score a touchdown, and if the second team does, that seals a victory.

Similarly, if the side with first possession commits a safety, then the game is over.

There aren’t any coaches’ challenges in the overtime periods, and the replay official initiates all the replay reviews.

There will be a 2-minute intermission period between two overtime periods.

Each team will get three timeouts during a half (two overtime periods).

There’s no halftime intermission after the second.

Before the start of the third overtime period, the captain who lost the first toss will have the option to either possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the toss nullifies that choice.

If no winner is determined after the end of the fourth overtime period, another coin toss will take place, and the play will resume.

