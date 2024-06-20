NFL Owners Discussing Separate Salary Cap for Quarterbacks Amid Rising Costs and Record Deals: Report

The quarterbacks market is all set to revolutionize. With new benchmarks being set with the contract deals of quarterbacks, rumors are swirling that NFL owners might seek a groundbreaking change that will change the dynamics of the league forever. In the recent turn of events, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence became the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Lawrence joined hands with the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with the yearly earnings. Both these quarterbacks are set to earn $55 million yearly . Following such instances, here’s what NFL owners have decided.

Quarterbacks market: All set to revolutionize

MLFootball’s Twitter account shared a piece of news highlighting that the NFL owners might decide to introduce a separate salary cap, especially for the quarterbacks. The QB landscape has evolved, and with the quarterback position being one of the prime positions, introducing a promising salary cap might be a wise move.

Sharing the news, the Twitter account wrote, “REPORT: Some NFL owners are discussing a potential separate salary cap for JUST QUARTERBACKS, due to how crazy the market has gotten, NFL media reports. This would change the landscape of the sport forever.”

The quarterback deals are the most promising ones in the NFL. And with almost every promising quarterback deal, the new highest benchmark is set.

Highest paid quarterbacks

Recently, Trevor Lawrence signed a contract similar to Joe Burrow’s contract worth $275 million that will run for five years. The yearly salary for both these QBs will be $55 million, making them the highest-paid QBs. Just behind them is the Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff with a $53 million yearly salary. Followed by Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson with $52.5 million and $52 million respectively.