NFL playoffs bracket explained: Does NFL reseed after Wild Card Playoffs?

The NFL playoff bracket is just around the corner and many fans are still wondering what the playoff bracket is all about. There still remains certain confusion around seeding and other details of the bracket. Keep reading to update yourself with the latest on the playoff bracket.

How many teams make it into the NFL playoffs?

1. Before 2020, the NFL was all about the top 12 teams making it to the postseason. However, things took a turn in 2020 when they decided to expand the playoff field. Now, instead of just 12 teams, the NFL playoff bracket has room for 14 teams. This new playoff bracket has been in place for 4 years now.

Now seven teams from both NFC and AFC make it to the playoffs. The NFL was able to expand the playoff bracket by adding the 7th seed in the conference. In addition to that, eliminating the bye week also helped them, which used to exist in place of the No. 2 seed.

With the new NFL bracket, it's ensured that about 43.75% of the teams in the leagues are involved in the postseason games. But despite the chances, the divisional winners are still seeded as No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, with the final 3 spots filled in by the wild-card winners for each conference.

2024 NFL playoff bracket

The playoff bracket for the 2023 NFL season follows the same format as the previous two seasons. The top seed in each conference gets a bye, while the second seed faces off against the seventh seed. The third seed takes on the sixth seed, and the fourth seed goes up against the fifth seed. It's the same setup on both sides of the bracket.

Is there any advantage the No. 2 seed has without a bye?

The No. 2 seed just isn't as appealing without the bye anymore. With the No. 1 seed still in the game, there's no need for the No. 2 seed to take the long route to the AFC championship game.

But let's not forget, having that extra game does carry some weight. That's why teams don't prioritize the No. 2 seed like they used to before 2020. They'll definitely give it their all to secure that No. 1 spot.

Nevertheless, teams are more than willing to give their starters a break as long as they secure a spot in the playoff game. In the final week of the regular season, they rest their key players to ensure they recover their strength and enter the postseason in optimal condition.

However, it's important to acknowledge that the No. 2 seed has a remarkable record of 6-0 against the No. 7 seed ever since the league expanded its playoff bracket to 14 teams. This clearly indicates the advantage of facing the weakest teams in the wild-card round.

2024 NFL Wild Card Schedule

The Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs starts January 13 and ends January 15. Here are other details:

Monday, January 13

Game: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Destination: NRG Stadium

Monday, January 13

Game: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Destination: Highmark Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Destination: AT&T Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Ford Field

Monday, January 15

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Raymond James Stadium

Where to watch the 2024 NFL playoff games?

The 2024 NFL playoffs start January 13 with the Wild Card round. You can spectate the game on Sports channels ESPN, Fox, CBS Sports, and NBC on your TV. If you don't have these channels to watch the game, you can always check out streaming platforms such as Fubo Tv, DirectTv Stream, Sling TV, and Vidgo.