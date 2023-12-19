NFL Poll: Who do you think is the leading contender to win the MVP award this season so far? Vote now

While NFL fans are continuously voting for the team they think will win the Super Bowl, who will be the next MVP remains a hot topic. Who do you think has a good chance to get this achievement this year? Below, we have shared the list of six NFL players who have the highest chances of becoming MVP. Vote for your favorite player, and let's hope they win.

#1 Brock Purdy

Mr. Irrelevant and star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy, has a very good chance to become the next MVP. Brock Purdy ranks second in the NFL with a total of 3795 yards passing, i.e., 9.9 yards per attempt. Moreover, Brock Purdy has scored a total of 31 combined touchdowns so far this season.

Moreover, Brock Purdy has also achieved 1968 yards on completed passes, ranking 1757th in the league. The star quarterback has thrown 53 total passes in the red zone, which is 39.1% of 49ers red zone plays. Brock Purdy averages around 3.7 yards per carry, making him a strong contender for MVP this season.

#2 Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has got the second best odds to win the MVP this season. The most valuable quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys averages around 7.5 yards per attempt, ranking 5th best in the NFL. This season, the Dallas Cowboys have scored a total of 30 combined touchdowns, which is approximately 73% of the Cowboys' offensive touchdowns.

Dak Prescott has thrown for 2098 air yards in completed passes, which puts him at the 1754th spot in the league rankings. The talented quarterback has an average of 4.4 yards per attempt and has made 85 attempts out of 484 passes in the red zone. This means that around 48.6% of the Cowboys' red zone plays involve him.

#3 Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has the third-best chance to win the MVP this season. The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback has a total of 3105 yards that he scored on 401 attempts, making him rank fourth in the NFL with an average passing yard of 7.7 per attempt. Lamar Jackson has also accounted for 53.7% of his team's total touchdowns.

He holds the record for completed passes with 1667 air yards, placing him at 1766 in the league rankings. When it comes to average yards per carry, Lamar Jackson is second-best in the NFL with 5.5 yards. Additionally, he has thrown 51 passes in the red zone, which accounts for 35.2% of the Ravens' total red zone plays.

#4 Josh Allen

Josh Allen has the fourth-best chance to be the MVP this season. Well, his performance truly makes him a great competitor for the MVP list. The star quarterback for the Buffalo Bills has a total of 3541 passing yards, which is around 252.9 yards per game. In fact, Josh Allen has a completion percentage of 66.3%.

The quarterback has rushed a total of 80 times for 398 yards, along with 11 touchdowns. Allen has 26 touchdown passes this season with 14 interceptions. In week 15, with the Bills facing the Cowboys, Josh Allen completed 46.7% of 94 yards passing, along with one touchdown he scored in the same game.

#5 Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is a top pick for MVP among NFL fans. He's got the 11th most passing yards in the whole league, a whopping 3335. With a completion rate of 65.7% and a total of 461 attempts, this star quarterback is making waves as the Philadelphia Eagles head into week 16.

Jalen Hurts is responsible for a whopping 34.1% of the Philadelphia Eagles' red zone plays. Not only that, but out of the 430 pass attempts he made, 42 of them were from within the opponent's 20-yard line. This season, Hurts has carried the ball 35 times in the red zone, out of the Eagles' 81 red zone carries.

#6 Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, a beloved NFL quarterback, stands a great shot at making it to the top 3 contenders for MVP. With a remarkable 3703 passing yards, 524 attempts, and an impressive completion percentage of 67.4%, Mahomes currently holds the 4th rank in the NFL.

Mahomes has accounted for a total of 25 touchdowns out of the 35 touchdowns that the Kansas City Chiefs made on the offense in the 2023 season. The star quarterback rushes around 5.5 yards per carry and has attempted 81 out of the 524 passes he has in the red zone. This accounts for 55.5% of Chiefs total red zone play.

These are the top six contenders who have a solid shot at winning the MVP this season. Once you've taken into account your own opinion and the stats we've provided, be sure to cast your vote. Keep an eye out for the results as they'll be announced soon.