NFL Power Rankings: Who Are Top 10 Most Probable Teams to Win Super Bowl 2025

After the conclusion of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the landscape of the league has already witnessed several standout performances and surprising upsets.

As teams begin to jockey for early-season positioning, it's time to assess which teams have emerged as frontrunners and potential contenders for Super Bowl 2025. Let's delve into the top 10 most probable teams to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year:

#1. Kansas City Chiefs (1–0)

The Kansas City Chiefs have started the season on a high note, showcasing their formidable offensive firepower led by Patrick Mahomes. With a revamped receiving corps and a strong defensive showing, the Chiefs appear to be a well-rounded contender poised for another deep playoff run.

#2. Detroit Lions (1–0)

In a stunning upset over the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions proved that they are a team to be reckoned with. Coach Dan Campbell's squad displayed grit and physicality, setting themselves apart as a force in the NFC. With standout performances from key players, including Jameson Williams, the Lions have the potential to make a serious Super Bowl push.

#3. San Francisco 49ers (1–0)

The San Francisco 49ers impressed in their victory over the New York Jets, highlighting their depth and versatility on both sides of the ball. With Brock Purdy at the helm and a strong supporting cast, the 49ers are shaping up to be a formidable contender in the NFC.

#4. Buffalo Bills (1–0)

The Buffalo Bills started the season with a statement win over the Arizona Cardinals, displaying a dominant defensive performance. Led by Josh Allen and a rejuvenated defense, the Bills have the tools to make a strong playoff push and contend for the Super Bowl.

#5. Philadelphia Eagles (1–0)

The Philadelphia Eagles showcased resilience and determination in their victory over the Green Bay Packers. Despite facing challenges, the Eagles displayed a balanced offense and a tenacious defense, making them a team to watch as the season progresses.

#6. Green Bay Packers (0–1)

Despite a Week 1 loss, the Green Bay Packers possess a potent offensive arsenal and depth at key positions. With the potential return of Jordan Love and a dynamic receiving corps, the Packers remain a formidable contender in the NFC North.

#7. Baltimore Ravens (0–1)

The Baltimore Ravens put up a strong fight against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, showcasing their resilience and talent. With key adjustments and improvements on the horizon, the Ravens have the potential to emerge as a serious Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

#8. Los Angeles Rams (0–1)

The Los Angeles Rams faced a setback in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions but displayed flashes of their potential throughout the game. With a star-studded roster and a talented quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the Rams remain a team to watch in the competitive NFC West.

#9. Dallas Cowboys (1–0)

The Dallas Cowboys started the season strong with a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns. While facing early adversity, the Cowboys displayed creativity and resilience, setting the tone for a promising season ahead.

#10. Houston Texans (1–0)

The Houston Texans made a statement with a gritty win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. With notable offseason acquisitions and a standout performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have emerged as a team on the rise in the AFC South.

As the 2024 NFL season unfolds, these top 10 teams have showcased the potential and talent to compete at the highest level and position themselves as frontrunners for Super Bowl 2025.

