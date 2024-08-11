NFL Preseason Injury List; Marquise Brown of the Chiefs and Ambry Thomas of the 49ers Ruled Out for Their First Game

During the preseason, NFL teams strive to achieve a variety of goals, the most important of which are to monitor the performance of players on the roster bubble and to secure playing time for their younger players. Above all, teams want to prevent harming any of their players.

In exhibition games, injuries are a constant concern. We already have two injuries from last night's games. Marquise Brown, the Chiefs' newly acquired wide receiver, departed the game following only his first offensive play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the other game occurred at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Tennessee Titans faced the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason. A fractured forearm ruled out cornerback Ambry Thomas.

That is true for any game during the season, but losing a vital player before the regular season begins can be devastating, particularly for team morale. On Saturday, both teams from the February Super Bowl lost a crucial starter due to catastrophic injuries.

Marquise Brown, the Kansas City Chiefs' recently signed wide receiver, left the game after only one offensive play. According to reports, Brown was assessed at a hospital and diagnosed with a sternoclavicular dislocation, which means his collarbone went into his sternum.

The 27-year-old veteran caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes during the preseason opener, but he landed awkwardly. When Brown was placed on his side, Doctor of Physical Therapy Jeff Mueller became certain that he had sustained a left AC sprain. The Chiefs later announced that Brown had a shoulder injury and was deemed doubtful to return, but he did not.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid informed reporters that Brown was rushed to a local hospital with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, similar to what former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019, and that he may lose some time as a result.

Conversely, cornerback Ambry Thomas was ruled out of the 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium due to a right forearm injury. The fourth-year defensive back slumped on the field after failing to tackle Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph's screen throw. Thomas moved to the sidelines, trying not to move his right arm and letting it dangle from his shoulder.



Thomas was brought to the blue injury tent for assessment, and shortly after, he was spotted on a cart being transported to the locker room area for an X-ray. The club later stated that the Michigan product was ruled out, implying that Thomas might be out for some time.

After San Francisco's 17-13 loss, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Thomas broke his forearm and will be gone for "some time." Thomas, a third-round pick in 2021, played 15 regular-season games in 2023, including six starts. He also started two playoff games for San Francisco. Thomas was listed as the second-team cornerback behind Charvarius Ward on the team's first preseason depth chart.