NFL Rumor: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Is Sporting Tom Brady’s 2005 Shaved-Head Look, According to His Friends

Joe Burrow recently caught fans speculating about his shaved head. The footballer’s look has sparked a frenzy on social media. Fans and followers are eagerly sharing and discussing his new look. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is known for his stylish and distinctive hair.

However, it is now said that he has opted for a bold change. It has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady's iconic hairstyle from 2005. Burrow's new appearance was first revealed by his friends on Instagram. Images quickly went viral, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts are talking about Joe Burrow’s shaved head

Many people are also not sure if it was him based on the analysis of his physique. If he has decided to embrace a shaved head, it marks a significant departure from his previous hairstyles. The footballer often features longer locks or a more styled look.

The reaction to Burrow's new haircut has been mixed but largely positive. Many are praising his confidence and daring to try something different. On social media platforms like X and Instagram, users have been sharing before-and-after photos. It highlights the dramatic transformation. However, most of them are edited versions. They are made by his fans with the help of AI. They are now debating whether they prefer Burrow's new look or his previous style.

For Burrow, this change in hairstyle comes at a time when he is not only making waves on the football field but also becoming a cultural icon. As a rising star in the NFL and a pivotal figure for the Bengals, his every move garners attention. Whether it's his performance in games or his personal style choices, he is under the spotlight.

Fans are also comparing Joe Burrow with Tom Brady

The comparison to Tom Brady's 2005 hairstyle adds an extra layer of intrigue. It is drawing parallels between two quarterbacks who have captured the imagination of football fans with their talent and charisma.

Brady's hairstyle from that era became synonymous with his early success. For his fans, it has also laid the foundation for his legendary career.

Burrow, on the other hand, continues to evolve both on and off the field. Only time will reveal if he actually opted for Brady’s iconic look or if it's just a rumor. Let us know in the comments what you think about the rumor and whether you think it is true.

