NFL Rumor: Joe Burrow Reportedly Shaved His Head for THIS Heartwarming Reason

Joe Burrow sent the fans into a frenzy by chopping down his long hair. The Bengals quarterback joined the training camp with a bleached buzz cut. Fans were quick to compare him to rap god Eminem and WWE star Cody Rhodes. Despite receiving an explanation from Burrow, rumors suggested a different reason behind the new look.

Burrow's transformation took the limelight from Bengals training camp. Bengals fans were not expecting that look from their star quarterback. Rhodes responded to the viral claims by posting a photoshopped image of Burrow with a WWE title. He asked the NFL athlete to finish his story through the caption. Joe was thrown multiple questions about the new look at his first press conference.

Also Read: Joe Burrow Has a Three Word Explanation for Drastic New Look That Has Fans Comparing Him to Eminem and Cody Rhodes

Rumored heartwarming reason for Joe Burrow’s latest hairstyle

Burrow was prepared for interrogation about his hairstyle. “I got bored, that's about it," he responded to reporters’ questions. The 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year also had an exciting reason for the blonde look. He revealed that a playful bet with teammate B.J. Hill has led to the drastic change.

“B.J. said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it, too,” Joe quipped. He elaborated that everybody should hold Bill accountable because he is going to do it in the next week. However, a rumor suggests something else inspired Burrow for the buzz cut.

Advertisement

Boomer Esiason reported that someone going through cancer contacted Burrow in the offseason. According to the report, the person asked Joe to shave his head in support of their chemo treatment. MLFootball said Burrow shaved his head for that reason but won’t share it.

Burrow played only ten matches last season due to a wrist injury. He recorded a career-low 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Bengals crashed out of the 2023-24 NFL season with a 9-8 record. Former Bengals legend Chad Johnson believes that a healthy Joe Burrow can lead the franchise to the AFC championship .

Fans react to viral rumor about Joe Burrow’s hairstyle

Burrow fans flocked to the internet to praise the 28-year-old. “Joe Burrow is so hard to hate as a Steelers fan,” a Pittsburgh Steelers fan commented. “Common Burrow w,” another quipped. Fans have increased respect for Burrow after the rumor went viral.

Advertisement

Some fans do not believe the rumor. One X user said Burrow did it to be cool and went for the pervy Eminem look, but it backfired. The user refused to believe that Burrow’s hair grew back that blonde at that age.