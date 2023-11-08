NFL Rumor: Patriots vs. Colts could be Bill Belichick's last game; replacement already named

The 2023 season hasn’t been well for the New England Patriots. As a coach, Bill Belichick has a huge responsibility to make the Patriots win the next game against the Indianapolis Colts. If the Patriots lost this match as well, Bill Belichick might be fired immediately.

Winning over the Colts is vital for Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots was once an undefeated NFL team that was one of the best to ever exist. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady together took the team to new heights, something no coach has ever achieved. However, when Tom Brady parted ways with the Patriots, it became Belichick’s responsibility to prove himself.

Unfortunately, Belichick was unable to prove that he could get Patriots consistent wins even without Tom Brady. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been struggling to take the team back to the position they once were, leading Rober Kraft to lose his patience.

According to the Boston Globe, the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, is losing patience due to ongoing win-crises the Patriots are going through. After being on the top for so many years, having to watch your team perform so unsatisfactorily is hard for any team owner.

However, the New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts might be Belichick’s last chance to stay on the team. If the team loses against the Colts this November 12, Robert Kraft might utilize the bye week and say goodbye to Belichick. If Belichick is fired, who will replace him in the Patriots?

Robert Kraft might give a chance to THIS head coach after parting ways with Bill Belichick

If Rober Kraft decides to finally part ways with Bill Belichick, he is most likely to place Jerod Mayo as interim head coach for the New England Patriots. Jerod Mayo has been with the Patriots for 8 seasons as linebackers coach, and that too, working directly under Belichick.

Jerod Mayo will remain the interim coach for the Patriots until Robert Kraft finalizes things with a new head coach.

According to the Boston Globe, Rober Kraft is most likely to approach Mike Vrabel, who already had three Super Bowl wins in his career as coach.

Mike Vrabel is currently working as the head coach for the Tennessee Titans, and as much as Kraft wants him to be the Patriots’s permanent coach, it’s a tough way up.

It would be tough to get Vrabel from Tennessee, and Kraft has to offer something more significant than what he’s getting from the Titans.