NFL Star and Former Pro Bowler Tashaun Gipson Suspended for Violating PED Substance Abuse Policy

The NFL has suspended free agent Tashaun Gipson for violating the league’s PED substance abuse policy. Gipson spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a free agent. He started 16 games for the 49ers in the previous season, recording 60 tackles for the team.

After a commendable season with the 49ers, free agent Gipson is now suspended for six games in the NFL. He can still sign with any team, but his suspension will begin at the start of the regular season.

NFL star suspended for violating substance policy

Tashaun Gipson was a Pro Bowler in 2014. His tenure with the 49ers was remarkable—his presence in the dressing room was integral for the team’s defensive line. The 33-year-old Gipson was a guiding force for the team’s young players.

However, due to his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs, Gipson faces a six-game ban. Despite this, he can still sign with any team and participate in offseason training camps.

On the verge of retirement, Gipson is still looking to find his place with a team. However, his ban may serve as a barrier to landing a spot on any roster.

Tashaun Gipson’s future in the NFL

In the 12 seasons he played in the NFL, Tashaun Gipson recorded 684 tackles, 33 interceptions, and three touchdowns in 173 games, starting in 165 of them. The 33-year-old safety spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one season with the Houston Texans, and two seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the 49ers for two seasons.

Now, after a long and remarkable NFL tenure, Gipson's future in the league remains uncertain. His ban may cause NFL teams to have second thoughts about signing him. However, his extensive experience could still be a valuable asset for any team considering adding him to their roster.